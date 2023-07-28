To the editor:
It is interesting that many "evangelicals" and "conservatives" support our former president. Do they see civility, integrity, unity or honesty? Could it be his charisma? Maybe they feel he is a victim and doesn't need to take responsibility for his actions? Does he say what their itching ears want to hear? What is his Christian witness? Remember, January 6th really happened. It was not just a protest. Forgive, yes, but that doesn't change what happened.
