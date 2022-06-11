To the editor:
As a Black citizen of High Point, I am concerned about the group studying the role that High Point might have played in slavery or Jim Crow ("Reparations commission begins work," June 4). Yes I have great sympathy for the unjust treatment that Black citizens once had to endure, but I am also concerned about the motives of those in the modern day grievance business.
From what I am reading it sounds like this commission has already decided to ask for financial compensation. It sounds as if one or two local organizations are expecting to be compensated with city tax dollars that all of us, both Black and white, have to pay. So Black citizens will get the shaft too?
There is an old saying about “following the money,” and I think once the demands are made and we see who the money is supposed to go to we will know who and what this is really all about. And I do not think it has anything to do with helping Black citizens at large.
Edgar Murray
High Point
