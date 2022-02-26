To the editor:
Today, I witnessed another spike in gas prices to $3.60 per gallon. News media "experts," who predict that we will soon pay over $4 per gallon, claim this was caused by Russia's recent incursion into regions of Ukraine. According to Rystad Energy, a Norwegian consultant, "the U.S. is sitting on an incredible 264 billion barrels of oil reserves." This quantity, largest in the world, exceeds that of Russia (256 billion) and Saudi Arabia (212 billion).
I just read that the United States imports an average of 538,000 barrels of oil and oil products per day (196,370,000 per year) from Russia, resulting in over $17 billion paid by us to them. My question is why? We have more oil reserves; yet, we continue to place ourselves at a disadvantage, being held hostage by entities who wish to destroy us and our freedoms. We allow ourselves and our well-being to be dependent upon them.
I'm neither a politician nor do I have any aspirations in the political arena, but I do love this nation and seek to maintain the self-sufficiency and position of power we have held throughout my entire lifetime. President Biden recently aided Russia in its efforts to construct a gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, placing Germany along with the rest of Europe at Vladimir Putin's mercy for their energy needs. By contrast, his first day in office, Biden shut down a nearly completed Keystone Pipeline project between the U.S. and Canada that would have alleviated any link with the Russian situation and our energy costs.
With gas and energy prices soaring and current inflation rates being at runaway levels, perhaps now is the time to rethink our dependence on Russia, China and other nations as we refocus our efforts on energy and economic independence (and freedom).
Eddie Regan
Thomasville
