To the editor:
I would like to give a shout out to the High Point Fire Department company who rescued my friend from a broken freight elevator on the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 4. Regretfully, I neglected to jot down the truck number before I left. My friend had gone to a storage facility on Eastchester Drive (where there are no on-site employees) to work in his storage unit, and I was to pick him up when he finished. I arrived to find that he was stuck in the freight elevator and had phoned 911 because the elevator wouldn't let him go up, down, or get out! The HPFD unit worked diligently to release my friend and reported the incident to the parent company of the facility. They also made sure to block off the elevator and put up a notification for other renters. Thanks again, crew, for reassuring my friend during the whole process and for rescuing him in such an expeditious manner. Smiley face, two thumbs up and a fist bump.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.