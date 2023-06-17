To the editor:

Well High Point struts its financial stupidity and mismanagement … again. Last week the High Point Public Library said the clock tower in front of the library has been torn down will be replaced with a Rotary Club sensory garden, whatever the hell that is ("City demolishes library clock tower," June 10). This is so absurd because it demonstrates the council's TOTAL DISREGARD for taxpayers because High Point taxpayers spent $141,000 to build the clock tower just seven years ago. “It didn’t fit in what we want the garden to be,” says Library Director Mary Sizemore.