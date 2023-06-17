Well High Point struts its financial stupidity and mismanagement … again. Last week the High Point Public Library said the clock tower in front of the library has been torn down will be replaced with a Rotary Club sensory garden, whatever the hell that is ("City demolishes library clock tower," June 10). This is so absurd because it demonstrates the council's TOTAL DISREGARD for taxpayers because High Point taxpayers spent $141,000 to build the clock tower just seven years ago. “It didn’t fit in what we want the garden to be,” says Library Director Mary Sizemore.
The clock still worked, but the touchy, feely sensory garden was SO important that the library and council just demolished a perfectly good, working clock. Whatever it cost to tear it down, add that to the $141,000 already spent to build it. Council might as well have just burned all that cash and saved the demolition costs.
If the sensory garden doesn’t soothe your soul, the council and library will simply tear it down and spend tax dollars to replace it.
Gee, I hope the next library director doesn’t have a different vision for the library because more money will have to be spent to satisfy their vision. By the way, I don’t care that donations from Rotary and others will pay all of the cost for the sensory garden. The point is that taxpayers spent $141,000 for a clock tower. Council wasted taxpayer money but we will soon have a shiny new sensory garden. Whoopee!
This demonstrates the library and council are arrogant and have ZERO financial education or respect for taxpayers' money. They only know how to MISMANAGE AND WASTE your hard-earned tax dollars.
Government should be run like a business with respect for taxpayer money and not a "Well, we can always raise taxes" mentality. Are you tired of being treated like a lamb being led to slaughter? It’s time to throw all the bums out. We might lose one or two good people, but starting over with all new people can't be any worse than what we have now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.