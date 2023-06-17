To the editor:
Many of us may have great memories of time spent with our fathers, while some do not. Some of our fathers taught us to ride bikes, to drive, to defend ourselves and sometimes, for boys, how to act like a man. For girls, fathers are the first heroes and often dream dates of our lives. In this country, fathers have displayed many traits and abilities that make us proud and happy to call them Dad. It has been difficult to see and understand the greatness of fathers in our very confusing political climate. Too many male politicians have shown signs of weakness, ignorance and just pure meanness. We now live in a time when the women of our society have been downgraded to second-class citizens. Too many men have assumed that it's all right to steal, kill and destroy the hard-fought rights of our female population. Fathers are supposed to protect their families, friends and country. It is painful and disgusting to watch as some of our male leaders decide that the rule of law no longer applies to certain citizens. America has failed too many of its people with the crooked and shameful way that some are treated. Home of the brave, land of the free just does not apply or work for all of us. The leaders of our great land have failed to stand up and protect the weaker and poorer of our citizens. It is just not right that a poor man can spend his life in prison for selling drugs, while the rich man now profits from the same crime. It is not American that folks with big dollars can skirt the law, while those with less are left to rot and die. Honor our fathers with love and respect, only when they do the same. Support and defend our men when they stand with conviction and truth to live the American dream. Happy Father's Day to every man who truly deserves to be celebrated.
