To the editor:
Every man wants to be a great father and leader for his family. In America, that task is sometimes more daunting than it should be. Father's Day is a time to recognize all the men in our world who have supported, cajoled and encouraged their offspring to be their best and brightest. Most of us think that our dads, uncles, brothers, and grandfathers should be strong, law-abiding and wise. It is not an easy job in this America, especially for Black men. It is the celebration also of Juneteenth, an ugly time in our history that too many want us to forget. Sadly, the rich and powerful of our land, just like the founders, have not always set the best example for being a great dad. The pressure and mental tenacity that every man must endure to make a safe and happy life for his family can be just “too much” sometimes. Recent headlines of shootings in schools and churches have highlighted just how important strong male leaders are needed. As we all recover and return to “normal life,” we find ourselves needing more positive energy to survive. Men are, and always will be, important to the fabric and foundation of our country, but they cannot stand strong and positive without the love and laughter of a supportive family. Juneteenth is the time that Black people are reminded of the history of our ancestors and the constant fight that still rages today. There is not enough time or space here to say it all. Life is too short to waste on anger and stupidity. God made man to be the head of the family, so we should all try to support that. Celebrate your men, honor your descendants, and let's do all we can to keep America the place where dreams come true.
Donna Pinckney
High Point
