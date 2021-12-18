To the editor:
It was December of 2018
As I worked at Trinity High.
My boss was Westly Gray
And he was teaching me to fly!
Now Westly was no slouch
When there was real work to do.
He pushed so hard and fast,
And was very efficient too.
I worked at it with diligence;
And I almost matched Westly’s pace.
But he was so much younger than I,
And forever had been at that place.
One day I noticed a girl
Who liked to laugh and play.
So I sneaked up behind her,
And said “Boo, What you say?”
The response was so amusing,
As she laughed with great delight!
Like a kid, I played along.
This girl was funny, yet so bright.
The playfulness occasionally continued;
I didn’t even know her name!
But we both were content
To participate in this game.
Then one day on a bus,
Delivering kids and learning a route.
This girl was standing up;
Sit down, I began to shout!
She sat down beside me,
With a big smile on her face.
I leaned over and pecked her ear,
To get a laugh, as was the case.
It was all in fun
Like Peek-a-boo.
She laughed again
And I did too!
What was fun and play
Got a little out of hand.
Trumped-up charges I faced;
So I had to take a stand.
I lost my job
And made the news on TV.
The major embarrassment of my life!
Now, what will happen to me?
A great attorney indeed,
I hired for this case.
I need to clear my name
From this awful disgrace!
Inappropriate and wrong,
I admitted from the start.
But, certainly not a Felony,
I knew in my heart.
“The actions do not match
The charges at all”.
My attorney pronounced
On my first phone call.
The rest is history;
Although two years it would take.
As the case was continued,
The charges proved to be fake!
I learned a great lesson
Through this long ordeal.
I also matured a little bit;
Once I paid the attorney’s bill.
Dennis Johnson
Franklinville
Editor's note: Dennis Ray Johnson was charged in December 2018 with one count of felony indecent liberties with a student by school personnel other than a teacher, school administrator, student teacher, school safety officer or coach, and one count of assault on an individual with disabilities. He was a bus driver and custodian at Trinity High School at the time. He pleaded guilty in April to one misdemeanor count of assault on a female, and the felonies were dismissed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.