To the editor:

It was December of 2018

As I worked at Trinity High.

My boss was Westly Gray

And he was teaching me to fly!

Now Westly was no slouch

When there was real work to do.

He pushed so hard and fast,

And was very efficient too.

I worked at it with diligence;

And I almost matched Westly’s pace.

But he was so much younger than I,

And forever had been at that place.

One day I noticed a girl

Who liked to laugh and play.

So I sneaked up behind her,

And said “Boo, What you say?”

The response was so amusing,

As she laughed with great delight!

Like a kid, I played along.

This girl was funny, yet so bright.

The playfulness occasionally continued;

I didn’t even know her name!

But we both were content

To participate in this game.

Then one day on a bus,

Delivering kids and learning a route.

This girl was standing up;

Sit down, I began to shout!

She sat down beside me,

With a big smile on her face.

I leaned over and pecked her ear,

To get a laugh, as was the case.

It was all in fun

Like Peek-a-boo.

She laughed again

And I did too!

What was fun and play

Got a little out of hand.

Trumped-up charges I faced;

So I had to take a stand.

I lost my job

And made the news on TV.

The major embarrassment of my life!

Now, what will happen to me?

A great attorney indeed,

I hired for this case.

I need to clear my name

From this awful disgrace!

Inappropriate and wrong,

I admitted from the start.

But, certainly not a Felony,

I knew in my heart.

“The actions do not match

The charges at all”.

My attorney pronounced

On my first phone call.

The rest is history;

Although two years it would take.

As the case was continued,

The charges proved to be fake!

I learned a great lesson

Through this long ordeal.

I also matured a little bit;

Once I paid the attorney’s bill.

Dennis Johnson

Franklinville

Editor's note: Dennis Ray Johnson was charged in December 2018 with one count of felony indecent liberties with a student by school personnel other than a teacher, school administrator, student teacher, school safety officer or coach, and one count of assault on an individual with disabilities. He was a bus driver and custodian at Trinity High School at the time. He pleaded guilty in April to one misdemeanor count of assault on a female, and the felonies were dismissed.

