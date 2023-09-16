Excellence in America
To the editor:
Congratulations to Coco Gauff on winning the U.S. Open tennis championship. At the young age of 19, she showed the world her talents and skills and beat the No.1 player to get the trophy and the fat check. She makes America proud and illustrates to my 9-year-old granddaughter that dreams do come true. Congratulations to Simone Biles on her return to the gymnastic world and showing that she’s still the best. Kudos to Sha’carri Richardson for overcoming adversity and returning to be the fastest woman in the world. These accomplishments are just a small taste of the excellence in American sports. Every child doesn’t want to be an athlete, however, and dreams can still come true. Perhaps the dream is to be a great attorney and serve your state justice system like Fani Willis and Letitia James. Perhaps your real love is to serve our country in a political capacity. Every young girl in America can look up to our Vice President Kamala Harris as she serves as this country’s first female to hold that job. In this country, we make our males feel as though they can do it all, but we may not offer the same support for our females. Our girls need an extra incentive to stand out, simply because the females are currently thought of as “less than.” Why is this true? It’s true because our male politicians think, feel and believe that females need “guidance” in their health and wealth issues. This is wrong. Girls are often thought of as second class because they are not respected as equals. The media, the schools, the businesses of our country too often downplay the accomplishments of our young girls. Women and girls have to do so much more to prove themselves in spite of actual history that proves they can do any job a man can do. Females give life to us all, no man can ever do that. It is so important that our females know, feel and understand that all they do is vital and important too.
Donna Pinckney
High Point
