To the editor:
I recently read your article entitled "Life of promise cut short" (May 27), about the shooting death of Robert A. Booth Sr. I find it hard to put into words how I feel about this, however I will say this story made me realize your life can end abruptly at any moment in time, even when things seem great. I can infer that Robert’s life had a meaning and a purpose, and his death will be no different.
This unfortunate and inspiring story of an innocent person who lost their life will most likely bring into perspective why Life would allow this to happen even though he was a follower of Christ, and died in such a horrible way. As I mentioned before, Robert's life had meaning and so will his death. What I mean is that if God saw that Robert's death would have a positive impact on someone's life or perhaps bring them closer to Him, I assume that as the scripture states He would turn this bad into good. Although people suffer, die, and are killed, things that we imagine to be imperfect or unjust can be transformed into something useful that can help others.
So I wanna say thanks again for a thoughtful article. I hope other young people will read this and use this as a motivation to inform other young people about what is going on in our community. So that they will know how life is short, and every moment is precious, so be silly. Have fun. Love the people who treat you right, pray for those who don’t. Regret nothing, believe everything happens for a purpose and seek that purpose. To live is Christ, to die is gain.
Larissa McCoy
Ledford Senior High School
