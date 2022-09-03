‘Equity’ is not a good reason
To the editor:
Food for thought:
“Right is still right if no one is doing it and wrong is still wrong if everyone is doing it.”
“Fair is not always equal and equal is not always fair.”
“There are none so blind as those who will not see and there are none so deaf as those who refuse to hear.”
Think about these words the next time you are asked to support “equity” as a true American cultural value as a reason for doing anything.
Stephen F. Bagnell
High Point
