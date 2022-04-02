To the editor:
I generally enjoy the "High Point Confidential" pieces in the paper. They remind us of the history of the city and its citizens.
Last Sunday's story, "High Point man murdered his former lover in 1957," was a decent read until the last two lines:
"Outside the courtroom, even as the reality of his fate settled upon him, (Willie Mack) Oliver smiled. And why wouldn't he smile? He had just done something his young ex-lover could not do the day he killed her. He had dodged a bullet."
It was a story of serious nature. Not only the murder of Cora Colson in 1957, but it reminds us all to be aware of the possibility of workplace violence.
Those last two lines could have and should have been left out. Even if Colson has no family or friends around to read this article, reporter Jimmy Tomlin should have more respect for the deceased. His professional standards and the standards of the High Point Enterprise should not allow such a sick attempt at an ending punchline to such a serious news article.
Daniel Crotts
Archdale
