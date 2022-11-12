To the editor:
Having a period is NOT a luxury! What is period poverty? Having limited or inadequate access to hygiene products. Currently, Mooresville Kindness Closet is working to END period poverty, and one of the ways to do that is to fight the tax on feminine hygiene products. This is known as the pink tax, which 24 states have already done away with. North Carolina needs to step up their game and become #25! Nationally, one-third of low-income women and girls miss school or work due to insufficient period supplies. They are put into an unfair disadvantage, solely due to having their period – something they did not choose to have. North Carolina has a $6.2 billion budget surplus, and the tax levied on feminine products amounts to $8 million annually out of the pockets of North Carolina’s females, a meaningful amount to them, but a mere .129% of the state’s budget surplus. There is no reason why these females should be missing school or work when lifting the tax could take only a fragment of North Carolina’s budget surplus. Having an education is a RIGHT for all Americans and this issue is putting many at such an unfortunate disadvantage that YOU can help to eliminate. Join our fight to show that the government can still work in a common sense, bipartisanship manner on issues that matter. The following bills are all to eliminate this tax: SB 852, SB 614, SB 827, and HB 595. Alert your local legislators to support these bills and together we can fight period poverty!
