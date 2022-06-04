To the editor:
I am located on Skeet Club and the nearest EMS is at Rooms To Go on Wendover in Greensboro, 15 to 20 mins away with no traffic. I just found this out. Why no location near us? Do the people of north High Point know about this?
I went to vote at Deep River Recreation Center and handed them my driver's ID. I was told by the that it was illegal for them to take it. I asked how they knew I was who I said I was, and he answered, "You gave me your name and address, and you look like you are the age of the resident, and that is enough." I could not believe what I was hearing. I was willing to give them my ID to verify I was who I said I was, and he refused. I now know why any election is in question. Common sense is what is needed in some of the decisions that are made.
I read the High Point paper and it had almost a full page telling us how the bond money was going to be spent by the school board. No where did I see one thing said about the protection of our children in our schools. I would think that would be the first thing listed and in BOLD PRINT.
Bennie Taylor
High Point
