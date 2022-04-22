Elect Biggs in District 70
To the editor:
I am so proud of the Randolph County School System. Honestly, I believe they did the best job of any district in the state of keeping the schools open, offering effective virtual learning and timely unmasking of our children during the pandemic. This was all accomplished while maintaining a safe environment for learning. Dr. Stephen Gainey, the school board, teachers, staff, parents and students all deserve a tremendous amount of credit.
I want to especially thank board member Brian Biggs. In his role as vice chairman of the board, he strongly and boldly spoke out for the rights of everyone in the system, especially the students. He fought against some of the overly controlling policies coming out of the governor’s office and always kept the best interests of the Randolph County citizens foremost in his mind.
Now Biggs wants to take that same commitment and support for our citizens to Raleigh. I hope we can all get behind him and vote in the Republican primary to send Brian Biggs to the N.C. House of Representatives for District 70 to represent Randolph County. Now, more than ever before, our county needs Republicans who are willing to fight and not be swallowed up by the political swamp. I know Biggs is that person and I hope you will give him your support.
Worth Hatley
Retired superintendent
Randolph County Schools
Thanks for the road improvements
To the editor:
I know that many people here in High Point (and those traveling through here) have been quite inconvenienced by all the road work going on, especially at the N.C. 68 and Interstate 74 intersection. It occurred to me the other day that the workers themselves have been inconvenienced, having to work in all kinds of weather (at least we’ve been inside our vehicles), working with traffic coming and going, and sometimes working early mornings and late evenings. I would like to say a great, big THANKS to all those construction workers for their efforts in making our streets safer and better to travel on. The intersection on 68 looks great and has made the traffic move more safely and smoother. If you see some construction workers as you drive through High Point (or anywhere else), them them out your window, or at least give them a thumbs up for all their hard work.
Carmen Norman
High Point
Demand tax rate cuts
To the editor:
Democrats want MORE of your money.
Liberal Democrat Guilford County commissioners want to dramatically increase YOUR TAXES by raising the sales tax PLUS getting you to approve a $1.7 billion bond issue PLUS raising property taxes.
The $1.7 billion is for schools. However $300 million was approved two years ago. Why do they need another $1.7 billion? Answer, they don’t!
Attend county board meetings and demand they REDUCE real estate tax rates by 10 cents. Go to High Point City Council meetings and DEMAND a 10-cent reduction in their tax rate. If you don’t, your taxes will go up. As it stands right now and according to tax information on government websites, Guilford County and High Point will receive $411 million MORE in taxes in 2022 than they received in 2016. Middle- and low-income families will be hurt the most. If you rent a home or apartment, your rent will go up because the landlord will pass on that increase to YOU.
Think gas and food prices are high now? Everything will cost more if the sales tax is increased. This is just another way to hurt middle- and low-income people.
SAVE YOUR FAMILY, MONEY AND FUTURE! SAY NO to an increase in your sales tax! SAY NO to a $1.7 billion bond issue! DEMAND a 10-CENT DECREASE in the real estate tax rate from Guilford County and a 10-cent decrease from High Point! THROW OUT EVERY DEMOCRAT IN EVERY OFFICE AND ANY HP COUNCIL MEMBER WHO DOES NOT VOTE TO REDUCE TAXES. THROW THEM ALL OUT. ELECT REPUBLICANS. THEY WILL PROTECT YOU, YOUR FAMILY AND YOUR FUTURE!
Ken Orms
High Point
