To the editor:
Education is the ultimate weapon of mass destruction. Reading is the first and most potent tool in the war on living and learning in America. Voting is the most dangerous act that any of us will perform in our lives. From the day we are born in this country, every dream starts with learning how to read. For so long in our great land, this simple act of knowing something was a protection that often saved one's life. How do we arrive in 2022 with a full-blown, all out assault on the mere right and reason to being a citizen of this great land? When did the idea of simply reading about the history of our country become a crime? When did the idea of casting a single vote become such a daunting and almost impossible task for some? Why are the leaders of one of our major parties moving to change the rules, move the lines and destroy the option of safely casting a vote? Power and trying to maintain it has become the most urgent goal of too many of our leaders today. Life in America is supposed to be about education, freedom and having the right to vote. New laws and painful distortions have created an environment that makes it dangerous to be a teacher, scary to be a student and just awful to be a citizen trying to vote. Why are we witnessing this assault on our democracy today? Why are young beautiful lawyers jumping to their death? Why are books being banned, hidden and removed from our library and classroom shelves? Why are we trying so desperately to hide our history from our children? It is time for education, reading and voting. Happy Black History Month.
Donna Pinckney
High Point
Commented
