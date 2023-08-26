Education of democracy
To the editor:
Summer is almost over, and it’s time for our children to head back to school. Education is the foundation that we need to become contributing, functioning members of society. Our teachers are the most important lifeblood of our society. Democracy and education are coming under assault from all corners of our country. Too many politicians are trying to change the facts as they occurred in our history. In 1954, the Supreme Court ruled that all citizens are equal and should have the same educational options. Yet, our great state of North Carolina was still operating in a very segregated school system as late as 1965. This is a fact that many of my generation lived and breathed for decades. Our democracy is under such strain today that our teachers and children are struggling to survive the madness. Why is this happening? Why are those in the majority population right now so afraid to let the truth be told? Why are my grandchildren growing up in a country that doesn’t seem to want them? America is the place on earth that most see as a shining light for happiness and success. Yet, far too many of us are swept up in the hatred and division that seems to be overwhelming our day-to-day lives. The Bible says we should love our neighbors as ourselves. Education is the key to the future of our great land. We cannot continue to sit quietly by as some of our leaders try to terrorize our future and turn back the clock on our real and true history. America is great, but we must do all we can to allow the truth and democracy to survive. Our media is a place where the battle for truth is too often based on who tells the “loudest” alternative fact. Be it your local newspaper, your social media or the giant networks, we are all subject to finding and believing what is the REAL truth. As we enter another election cycle, please support those candidates that believe in truth and justice as it stands for us all.
Donna Pinckney
High Point
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.