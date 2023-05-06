To the editor:
This past week, I learned of a mission statement from the N.C. State College of Veterinary Medicine that apparently reflected the sentiments of a number of individuals in education. In part, it read as follows:
"We are committed to excellence. Diversity and inclusion are vital to our goal. We recognize that a diverse community generates diverse thought necessary to create relevant and successful solutions to complex challenges. We choose to be a culture that values diversity, inclusion, respect, empathy and equality for all."
That affirmation continued, "Diversity at N.C. State College of Veterinary Medicine is defined as the active incorporation throughout our college of people from various backgrounds, perspectives, thoughts and beliefs. Diversity is not limited to race, ethnicity, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, age or physical ability but rather represents the wide range of visible and invisible differences and similarities that make each of us unique."
Would someone explain what Critical Race Theory, or Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, have to do with becoming a veterinarian or an engineer or a lawyer or anything else, for that matter? At what point in time did the education process take on the promotion of political, social and cultural agendas? First and foremost, value should be placed on educating and producing young people to be able to perform the tasks required of their chosen fields. American young people deserve education, not indoctrination.
I really appreciate the brilliance of Thomas Sowell, a highly regarded American author, economist and social commentator who just happens to be a Black conservative. He has offered an abundance of insight with his writings and his commentaries. Let me leave you with one of his quotes. "The next time some academics tell you how important diversity is, ask how many conservatives there are in their sociology department."
Eddie Regan
Thomasville
