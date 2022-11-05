I have worked at several locations offering to register voters and remind them to fill out a new registration form if they have moved. No matter the venue there were always a few who say, ”I am not into politics,” or something similar. Believe me, politics is into all parts of our lives, and if we don't vote we are giving our power to others who may not use it the way we would want
Especially if you are a person of color, part of the LGBTQ community, a member of a non-Christian religion, or a woman, those holding power in government are influencing your life. Do you care about history taught honestly in public schools, being able to marry the person you love, a woman's right to make her personal decision concerning abortion, good medical insurance for everyone, an overhaul of our immigration laws to be more humane, ending homelessness, etc.? Various levels of government are involved in setting policies and deciding if programs are funded and regulated in all these areas.
If you need any information about who is running, and where and when early voting takes place go to Vote411.org a non-partisan voter guide published by the League of Women Voters. Remember, your vote is your voice, make it heard!
