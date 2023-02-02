To the editor:
An article on the front page of the Enterprise on Wednesday with the headline "Educators start podcast to tackle issues of race" is undoubtedly a concern to many. And a viable point to consider. Another point to consider is had there not been speed involved there would have been no traffic stop. Today I see drivers exceeding the speed limit by 10 to 15 or more miles per hour, with an educated guess. A person must wonder how many accidents could be avoided and injuries minimized by observing the laws.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.