Don’t give tax money to nonprofits
To the editor:
Guilford County taxpayers swallowed a bitter pill recently as they learned that the county commissioners had taken their tax dollars and handed it over to various non-profit groups (“County mulls approach to nonprofit funding,” Nov. 18). These groups are free to solicit funding directly from the citizens but instead coerced the county commissioners to effectively force the taxpayers to fund them.
Any government entity that has enough money to give away has no business taking it from the citizens to begin with.
Richard Bostick
High Point
