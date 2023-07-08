To the editor:
A loan is "something that is borrowed, especially a sum of money that is expected to be paid back with interest." I'm 76 years old, and from a young age I fully understood the concept that a loan must be repaid.
Updated: July 8, 2023 @ 1:23 am
My dad owned and operated a grocery store in Thomasville for several years after returning from WWII. When he passed away in 2014, countless individuals provided stories of his benevolence with people who worked hard but struggled to feed their families and make ends meet.
When Dad realized local grocery stores were being overtaken by supermarket chains, he decided to accept an opportunity to become a banker. Once again, at his death, many people offered stories of how he had helped them with loans when other lenders refused to provide assistance. Nevertheless, even though he made every effort to accommodate individuals in paying back their loans, his old-school values where a person's word (actually a handshake) was as binding as a signature caused him considerable stress when borrowers failed to repay their debts.
With the Supreme Court's recent decision striking down as unconstitutional President Biden's proposed $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan, Biden indicated that he would try again using different tactics. According to the U.S. Constitution, he does not have that authority. What message does his actions send to borrowers of any kind? Are all who incur debt now entitled to excuse themselves from repayment of their obligations? How are those who actually repaid their student loans expected to cope?
Outstanding student loan debt has reached over $8.1 trillion. Around 7.1 million borrowers with approximately $165 billion in federal-managed student loans are now considered in default. These numbers are staggering, and should be disturbing to every citizen.
We, the American taxpayers, actually fund these loans. Any suspension of payment obligations should be at our discretion, not the man residing at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
Eddie Regan
Thoamsville
