Dismissal from panel was justified
To the editor:
Last Saturday The High Point Enterprise ran an article that spoke to why Mr. Jason Hicks felt he has been wrongly treated in various concerns in the local NAACP branch, of which I am president (“Accusations fly concerning election to reparations group,” May 14).
Your article offers information — good, bad or indifferent ... information. But the truth was not said.
Yes. Mr. Jason Hicks won the election to be one of the two persons to represent our branch on the One High Point Reparations Commission. I congratulated him and had a conversation that spoke to how thin the line is between our various civic activities and how what is done in one arena may not be acceptable in another after that election. Shortly thereafter, a most disparaging, sexist, racist social media post by Mr. Hicks was the singular reason Mr. Hicks was replaced as one of our representatives on the One High Point Reparations Committee. Not any of the things in the article. The post did not just offend his targeted Black woman but women from wherever this post was seen.
Our mission is to protect, support, celebrate, and cherish Black women in each of their endeavors.
It is our goal not to allow the negatives that will taint our process of this wonderful opportunity before we can start.
James S. Adams Jr., president
High Point Branch of the NAACP
Editor’s note: The Enterprise’s story was drawn largely from a podcast discussion hosted by Thomas Scott and included the following: “After Hicks reposted a social media post that originated somewhere else that included a derogatory depiction of District Attorney Avery Crump, the branch went to the state NAACP and had Hicks removed, Scott said.” Adams felt that did not convey how offensive many people found the depiction, which was a mid-20th-century-advertising-style stereotypical Black servant, and the social media post’s statement that Crump is “continuing the legacy of white supremacy daily through inaction!”
Just another shakedown
To the editor:
It is becoming absolutely obvious that the local group studying possible reparations for slavery is a sham. Already members are arguing over how reparations are to be made (“Accusations fly concerning election to reparations group,” May 14). I thought the purpose of the commission was to decide if such reparations were owed, and yet before their first meeting they are already arguing over how such payments would be made and to whom. Sounds to me like the fix is already in.
Then you have the practical issues of who will pay such reparations. The city has no money of its own — like any government entity it gets its money from the taxpayers. So will these reparations come from all the city’s taxpayers, both Black and white? And if only from white citizens, why? What did they have to do with slavery? If direct payments are made, will Black citizens have to undergo some sort of DNA testing to link their ancestors to slavery? What about the Irish in High Point? Is anyone in High Point descended from ancestors of the “orphan trains” of the 1800s? Why should they be left out of similar reparations?
It’s time to see this for what it is — a shakedown of the city’s taxpayers by a few special interest groups that simply want to line their coffers with our tax dollars. How much do the officers of the Welfare Reform Liaison Project receive in salary and stipends? How much are the officers of the local NAACP paid?
I contend that over a trillion dollars in affirmative action programs since the 1960s constitutes reparations, and to an extent that no nation on earth other than the U.S. has ever undertaken. Too many people continue to make a living shaking down modern people who had nothing to do with slavery or Jim Crow. Enough is enough.
Ed Murray
High Point
City has nothing to do with it
To the editor:
Regarding the letter from Ms. Amy MacArthur (“Get your auto parts Uptowne,” May 14) lamenting the building of an auto parts store at the corner of Lexington and Main Streets, she wrote, “It was certainly worth the wait to see what the city was going to do with that location!” The fact is, the city hasn’t and isn’t doing anything with that location. Please be advised that the city neither owns that property nor does it build, own or operate retail businesses. The property is privately owned and is being privately developed under the same zoning that exists for the other properties and businesses in that area. Any neighboring business that is upset that an auto parts store is being constructed on that corner could have purchased that parcel and controlled the type of business built there.
Tom Kirkman
High Point
City can’t afford this
To the editor:
Hot on the heels of the city’s draft budget, which calls for another tax and fee increase on the citizens of High Point, we learn that the city is spending $3 million to buy a former hosiery mill (“City buying former hosiery mill,” May 6). It will be converted into a “small scale” manufacturing hub primarily for BIPOCs (Black, indigenous and people of color) to learn how to start and operate businesses. While this is all well and good, it comes at a time when the city clearly can’t afford to do it. Or can they? And if so, why are our taxes and fees being raised again? We don’t have enough money to fix our rotten, broken streets, but we somehow have enough money for a BIPOC manufacturing hub? Something doesn’t add up. The citizens of High Point have long had to wrestle between their wants and their needs, with most having to focus on the latter. It’s time for the city to do the same. It has often been said that High Point has never had a revenue problem — it has a spending problem.
Richard Bostick
High Point
Use surplus to cut taxes
To the editor:
It was reported in the High Point Enterprise that N.C. would have BILLIONS in tax surplus taken in during the fiscal year ending June 30 (“Officials: Expect $4.2 billion more state revenue this year, $2 billion next,” May 10). Now they are trying to figure “what to do” with it. CUT TAXES! People are suffering with high prices — gas, rent, food, etc. Duh! What are they thinking?! And this fix should be immediate.
Linda Hucks Pullum
Thomasville
Cemetery hit by flower thieves
To the editor:
My husband and I have taken flowers to Floral Garden Park cemetery for his mother’s gravesite on Mother’s Day for years. Last year we took a lovely live plant. When we went back to retrieve the plant, it was gone, apparently stolen. This year we decided to take some attractive but artificial flowers, and they were also taken. There were several sites that still had flowers, so it wasn’t because ours needed to removed. We have decided not to take flowers to the gravesite in the future. I just hope the flower thieves quit taking what’s not theirs.
Aurelia and
Michael Hepler
High Point
Salute to mothers and teachers
To the editor:
Congratulations to all the graduates across our county, state, and country. Education is the most valuable tool that one can possess, because it cannot be taken away, once obtained. Year after year, we celebrate our students and graduates for all the hard work done to get that degree. Everyone has a great teacher who supported and encouraged and even threatened to ensure that tasks were completed. We all know of that one teacher who went the extra mile to “jump start” the mind of a wayward student. Our mothers, of course, are the first great teachers in our lives. As we celebrate the students, we can not forget the push, pull, and sacrifice that so many parents put forth. Mothers and teachers are one and the same when it comes to growing and grooming successful productive humans. Sadly, we are living in a time when both mothers and teachers are being assaulted and maligned by politicians, media and clueless adults. America can be a great country, but it must not try to hide the ugly truth of its creation. Our children must know and understand that women, people of color, and many immigrants have been mistreated, denied and sometimes tortured just because. We cannot allow bigots and mean people to control the minds of our young people. It is never too late to do the right thing. It is an awful irony that as the birthrights of all women are under assault, many are wondering where the next baby formula will come from. Our bodies, our minds and our history must be protected and celebrated. Great leadership comes from hard work and supportive, loving beginnings. Thank you to all the teachers, mothers and electors who are defending the future of all Americans.
Donna Pinckney
High Point
A simple question
To the editor:
On a website I subscribe to, I saw this question posed and I would like to pose the same question to the readers here. “If the woman confirmed to the Supreme Court of the U.S. can’t confirm what a woman is, why was it so important to confirm a woman?” Maybe our fearless leader could answer but I doubt I would ever get a reply.
A.C. Craver
High Point
