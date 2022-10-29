The National Assessment of Educational Progress scores are out, and the numbers are exactly where we thought they would be. North Carolina has not seen scores this low in over 30 years, and the achievement gap for students of color is wider than it has ever been. Instead of placing blame, it is imperative that all educators, parents, community leaders and policymakers be laser-focused on how we deal with this crisis. The consequences of doing this wrong could be grave for a whole generation.
The first step is admitting the problem is massive, and our current educational model has never proven it has the capacity to solve problems at this scale. While the response to the pandemic worsened our situation, the plight of North Carolina students has always been a crisis. The frustrating thing is we have always had the capacity and resources to have a robust education system. We still do. There are examples of amazing schools and teachers throughout North Carolina, but our system has stifled innovation and flexibility. Unfortunately we have allowed politics to rob students of a quality education. We have the chance to take this opportunity, set differences aside and put students and families first.
The next step is understanding where the needs are, and having serious conversations about how we build the capacity to meet these needs. We need tutors, but not just any tutors. We need more quality schools, but not just any schools. And, we need more teachers, but not just any teachers, and not just inserting them into the same old environment that impedes their excellence. It is important to think outside the box. If we want a student-centric system that serves our students for the future, each individual student must be put in the learning environment that works best for them.
In light of the disturbing news, CarolinaCAN has teamed with Democrat Rep. Cecil Brockman and Republican Majority Leader Jon Hardister to announce we will host a bipartisan community discussion in multiple cities throughout North Carolina. Our goal is to empower parents by explaining what these numbers mean, and to share ideas with the community on how we build the capacity to make kids great.
Marcus Brandon, executive director
