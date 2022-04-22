To the editor:
Democrats want MORE of your money.
Liberal Democrat Guilford County commissioners want to dramatically increase YOUR TAXES by raising the sales tax PLUS getting you to approve a $1.7 billion bond issue PLUS raising property taxes.
The $1.7 billion is for schools. However $300 million was approved two years ago. Why do they need another $1.7 billion? Answer, they don’t!
Attend county board meetings and demand they REDUCE real estate tax rates by 10 cents. Go to High Point City Council meetings and DEMAND a 10-cent reduction in their tax rate. If you don’t, your taxes will go up. As it stands right now and according to tax information on government websites, Guilford County and High Point will receive $411 million MORE in taxes in 2022 than they received in 2016. Middle- and low-income families will be hurt the most. If you rent a home or apartment, your rent will go up because the landlord will pass on that increase to YOU.
Think gas and food prices are high now? Everything will cost more if the sales tax is increased. This is just another way to hurt middle- and low-income people.
SAVE YOUR FAMILY, MONEY AND FUTURE! SAY NO to an increase in your sales tax! SAY NO to a $1.7 billion bond issue! DEMAND a 10-CENT DECREASE in the real estate tax rate from Guilford County and a 10-cent decrease from High Point! THROW OUT EVERY DEMOCRAT IN EVERY OFFICE AND ANY HP COUNCIL MEMBER WHO DOES NOT VOTE TO REDUCE TAXES. THROW THEM ALL OUT. ELECT REPUBLICANS. THEY WILL PROTECT YOU, YOUR FAMILY AND YOUR FUTURE!
Ken Orms
High Point
