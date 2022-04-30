To the editor:
Outside looking in. We look bad as a people of unity. I really don't know what happened that day (in November 2020 when Fred Cox Jr., 18, was fatally shot by a Davidson County Sheriff's Office deputy) or why it happened. But I wish the district attorney's office would give a press conference and release what happened. The incident Sunday at Living Water Baptist ("Protest at church leads to confrontation," April 26), with protesters and the pastor in a heated exchange, looks bad in our community. Quit blaming and start working together. Fred Cox's life did matter, and we know what really happened that day, a funeral, people leaving a church, then gunfire. Why? That's what we need to know. Pastor and protesters and the mother of Fred Cox, sit down and talk and pray for answers and healing in our community.
Kelvin Sellers, pastor
A Second Chance Ministry
