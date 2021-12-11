To the editor:
As the months have passed and mask mandates and COVID regulations have lifted, people seem to think COVID has just magically disappeared. Students in classrooms debate whether or not mask wearing is needed and the vaccine is beneficial to the end of COVID. Parents demand to their child's local school board that their kids do not need to be wearing masks in class. People going into local restaurants with no restrictions on masks or staying 6 feet apart. Is COVID gone? Is everything back to normal? Does wearing a mask really harm my health? No. People need to educate themselves and come to the realization that, with time, we all need to cooperate with one another to come to an end to this pandemic. The problem with this generation is that we all depend on social media and not science.
Ada Torres
Thomasville
