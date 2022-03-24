Covert manipulation of parents
To the editor:
Déjà vu of Guilford County Schools’ attempt to shutdown Gateway Education Center.
GCS has developed a standard mode of operation, which is to give parents and staff short notice on major issues and tell them the Guilford County Board of Education is in agreement/approved the initiative. Staff and parents are then intimidated to toe the line. Gateway Education Center staff and parents were the first to experience this type of manipulation. The board had no public meeting, and parents were not engaged in any manner. Parents were devastated; the school was a lifeline for their severely disabled children. Good news: Parents stood up and Gateway is still serving students.
GCS now seems to be on a new mission, transitioning schools from block to traditional scheduling using the same method. I received a call from a Northeast Guilford High School staff member on March 8 and was shocked.
I was told NE High would be transitioning from block to a traditional schedule, the staff had been told this was an official decision and the school board supported the transition. The staff member reviewed the Feb. 24 board meeting where this supposedly was discussed. There was no discussion on the issue.
As the NE High board representative, I think GCS leadership has a duty to inform me of major changes/events in the schools I represent. Staff, parents and students are upset with lack of transparency and no discussion about the pros and cons of moving to a traditional schedule. Is traditional a good fit for Northeast High? This is a major move; staff training, lesson plans and the impact to students’ education trajectories need to be discussed.
I have been told a significant number of staff and students are upset and want a voice. Staff I have talked with have voiced a fear of reprisal for voicing concerns and issues related to the transition to traditional schedule.
GCS should welcome input from all stakeholders and not view them as adversaries!
Block to traditional schedule will be discussed at the board retreat on Saturday at 9 a.m.
Linda Welborn
GCS Board Member District 4
