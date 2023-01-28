To the editor:

When voters approved the $1.7 billion school bonds proposal last May, former Guilford County Commissioner Alan Branson filed challenges trying to stop certification of the results. He was convinced the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and school board had improperly used taxpayer money to push for the bonds' approval. While Democrat Wake Superior Court Judge Norlan Graves agreed it was possible the county commissioners and school board may have “improperly caused voters to vote in favor of the bond at issue,” he let the results stand, writing, “however, the Court finds and concludes that … there lacks probable cause to believe that, but for those actions, the outcome of the election would have been different.”

Trending Videos