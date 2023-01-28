When voters approved the $1.7 billion school bonds proposal last May, former Guilford County Commissioner Alan Branson filed challenges trying to stop certification of the results. He was convinced the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and school board had improperly used taxpayer money to push for the bonds' approval. While Democrat Wake Superior Court Judge Norlan Graves agreed it was possible the county commissioners and school board may have “improperly caused voters to vote in favor of the bond at issue,” he let the results stand, writing, “however, the Court finds and concludes that … there lacks probable cause to believe that, but for those actions, the outcome of the election would have been different.”
It should not be OK for the Democrat-controlled county and school board to ILLEGALLY spend taxpayer money to interfere with the voting process as long as they get the result they cheated to achieve.
The school board freely, and almost proudly, admits it has failed to properly maintain and repair schools for decades. To finally do their job, the county and school board TRICKED voters into borrowing $300 million in 2019 and $1.7 billion in 2022. Bonds must be issued within 10 years and repaid within 20 years. So a baby born today will be 30 years old and have kids of their own before the bonds are repaid. Did parents really know they were making their children and grandchildren indentured servants of the county and school board?
The $1.7 billion bond package is the LARGEST SCHOOL BOND ISSUE ANYWHERE IN THE COUNTRY. Next election, kick Democrats to the curb because we can’t afford any Democrat, in any office.
