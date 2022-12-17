To the editor:
I once loved this great nation. I served in the Armed Forces for 26 years because I loved it. However, after observing what this country has become, I can no longer say that I love America. When we have a government that actively works to make our lives worse and works to oppress us, I must acknowledge that I can no longer love what America has become. We have the alphabet agenda working to indoctrinate our children into believing that they are something they are not, with the full support of the government. Our young men are no longer men. They have been feminized to the point where we now have metrosexuals walking around with purses and their hair in buns. We have a government that moves hell and earth to get a Black lesbian out of a Russian prison but will let a straight white man rot there. We have Christians vilified for their beliefs but allow Satanist clubs in our school. The left will label me as racist, homophobe, and many other things. I don't care. As for me, I'll wait out the rest of my time and remember fondly the wonderful country I grew up in, instead of the liberal cesspool it has become.
