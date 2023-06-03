To the editor:

A financial consultant hired by High Point says that if the city wants to issue $120 million in bonds, the cost would be equal to 7.16 cents on the property tax rate. Without spending cuts or new revenue generated elsewhere, that could mean a 10% INCREASE in the tax rate. Council is considering spending $70 million for a new city hall, $40 million for the voter-approved Park/Rec improvements PLUS another $10 million for unidentified projects. The council has failed to tell the truth. The actual cost of these bonds probably would be close to $146 million including interest. Typically, once approved, the money must be spent within 10 years and paid back within 20 years. This means a baby born today will be 30 years old, with kids of their own, and will STILL BE PAYING off these bonds.

