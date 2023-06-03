A financial consultant hired by High Point says that if the city wants to issue $120 million in bonds, the cost would be equal to 7.16 cents on the property tax rate. Without spending cuts or new revenue generated elsewhere, that could mean a 10% INCREASE in the tax rate. Council is considering spending $70 million for a new city hall, $40 million for the voter-approved Park/Rec improvements PLUS another $10 million for unidentified projects. The council has failed to tell the truth. The actual cost of these bonds probably would be close to $146 million including interest. Typically, once approved, the money must be spent within 10 years and paid back within 20 years. This means a baby born today will be 30 years old, with kids of their own, and will STILL BE PAYING off these bonds.
Another consultant says that if the council chooses to build two new parking decks, it could cost $39 million. Once again the city does not tell the truth. The TRUE COST including interest would be almost $47 million. Council says they will consider increasing user fees to pay for it. How high will those fees have to be?
Now Guilford and Randolph counties are talking about building a new wastewater treatment plant that will cost $600 million to $700 million. However the true total cost of borrowing plus interest would be about $850 million.
Let’s recap. The Democrat-controlled Guilford County boards of commissioners and education convinced voters to approve $3 BILLION ($2 billion borrowed plus long-term interest) for schools; High Point wants to incur long-term borrowing costs totaling $193 million; PLUS Guilford and Randolph counties want to spend $850 million.
This means your taxes most likely would be raised again, and again. If you rent, when taxes go up, so will your rent. Prices for food, gas and everything you buy would also continue to increase because when taxes go up, EVERYTHING COSTS MORE.
Last year Guilford increased tax bills by not adjusting the property tax rate down after the countywide property revaluation. If Guilford raises taxes again and HP adds its own increase, will you go broke trying to pay these higher taxes?
DON’T VOTE FOR ANY POLITICIAN WHO WILL PICK YOUR POCKET, TAKE YOUR LAST PENNY AND MAKE YOU, YOUR KIDS AND GRANDCHILDREN FINANCIAL SLAVES FOR THE NEXT 30 YEARS!
