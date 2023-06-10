Council needs to rein in spending
To the editor:
To the editor:
On Monday evening I attended the City Council meeting. Once a month you can speak to the City Council on any subject for a limited time. Here are a few subjects I spoke on.
1. We should be fiscally minded and limit our borrowing and finding better ways to accomplish those same goals.
2. How about putting more focus on our streets the city maintains and the ones the state maintains for us.
3. The city doesn’t have a good track record on what a project may cost.
You see when the City Council decides to purchase projects they use taxpayers’ funds. Whether you own or rent property we all give to that fund. The election time for the entire City Council will be soon. Let’s vote for those who will spend it wisely. We should run our city as we’re not to be in debt. It won’t be easy, but we can strive to be better. If not, we will borrow and if money is not there taxes will go up. So vote wisely.
Louis Thibodeaux
High Point
