Council doesn’t deserve pay raise
To the editor:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Council doesn’t deserve pay raise
To the editor:
Normally pay raises are given in return for a job well done. Does the High Point City Council’s work over these past four years merit the huge raise they just approved for themselves? (“Massive council pay raises adopted,” June 6.) Ask yourself these questions: Did they lower your cost to live in High Point? Did they lower your taxes, utility rates or user fees? Did they make our streets safer for you and your children? Did they pay down any of the city’s massive debt? Did they cut any fat at city hall? Did their catalyst project improve the lives and well-being of the majority of High Point citizens?
If you feel that the answer to each of these questions is no, then please exercise the opportunity to fire them this fall during the city’s off-year elections.
Richard Bostick
High Point
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.