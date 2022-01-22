To the editor:
As an educational leader and president of the Guilford County Association of Educators, I feel a sense of loss to learn that Superintendent Dr. Sharon L. Contreras will be departing Guilford County Schools. Dr. Contreras' departure will be a loss for our district's students, teachers, and community. As the GCS superintendent, Dr. Contreras has remained focused on equity, excellence, and innovation. She made significant investments in professional development, instructional resources, and student support services to ensure access to high-quality teaching and learning for all students.
Dr. Contreras' commitment to the GCS is evidenced through her vision to ensure future-ready school buildings across our district. Dr. Contreras transitioned GCS to a 1:1 technology district, creating future-ready learning environments. The Joint Facilities Committee resulted in the Comprehensive Master Facilities Plan and a prioritized construction list. Dr. Contreras' approach boldly addressed the aging infrastructure in our schools. She testified before the United States Congress about the conditions in which children learn.
Dr. Contreras was a pioneer in her response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Significantly, she ensured that no employee lost their job. She was the first superintendent in the state to pay time and a half to school nutrition workers and bus drivers. During the pandemic, she opened schools for the children of first-responders and those without homes.
Despite the divisiveness that threatens our nation and community, Dr. Contreras remained focused on addressing school funding issues at the state and federal levels. The superintendent bore the brunt of criticism for longstanding inequities, funding, and structural inadequacies.
While I am disheartened to learn she is leaving GCS, I celebrate Superintendent Contreras as she transitions to become the CEO of The Innovation Project. The state of North Carolina and the districts she will serve will be better because of her leadership.
Kenya Donaldson, president
Guilford County Association of Educators
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.