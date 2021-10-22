To the editor:
Many businesses and individuals are looking for a way to give back during the holiday season. I'd like to suggest a canned food drive with my organization, A Simple Gesture, which supports more than a dozen food pantries across Guilford County. We will provide the food collection boxes for your office and will make arrangements to get the food to the pantries.
One in four children in Guilford County doesn't know where their next meal will come from. I hope you'll be interested in this option to help our community!
Karen Brudnak
High Point coordinator
