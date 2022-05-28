To the editor:
The Republicans’ idea is to arm teachers. Teachers should NOT be expected to calm their students with one hand while firing off rounds with the other!
I have an idea: Instead of adding responsibilities to a teacher’s day, why don’t the Republican senators do their own JOB! Reach across the aisle. Do common-sense gun reform. Please keep your prayers and thoughts. If thoughts and prayers could do the fix, it would have already been done. Don’t say now is not the time to discuss this. It never seems to be the right time to talk about people getting shot up, children being shot so badly they can’t be identified by facial recognition but need DNA swabs to confirm who they are.
Vote for universal background checks, raise the age to 21 for purchasing a gun, ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazine clips.
Stop glorifying guns! Ted Budd’s senatorial campaign commercial bragged he owns a gun range. He posed by the border wall with a gun on his hip. Republican representatives pose in Christmas cards with the whole family holding weapons. Please stop being indebted to the NRA.
Call your representatives and tell them to just do their job.
Deborah Weithofer
High Point
