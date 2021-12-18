To the editor:
It is with an Attitude of Gratitude that Central, Andrews, and Ragsdale high school 1971 graduates celebrate our 50-year class reunion. Due to the pandemic, we chose to celebrate during the weekend of April 29, 2022.
We are the class that was fully impacted by full integration of High Point City Schools with closing of the famed William Penn High School in 1968. It was the beginning of a new era. The Class of 1971 rose to the occasion. Some of us had been together since first grade, and due to desegregation we parted ways and attended what we identified as C.A.R. High Schools.
We made history. We exceeded expectations. We continued the excellence instilled in us through the influence of outstanding parents, spiritual nurturing, superior educators, neighbors, and community leaders. We made integration work in spite of obstacles, barriers, and uncharted territory.
Through the years many of us have remained connected across the racial, cultural, economic and/or ethnicity lines. Our backgrounds and interests only made us better. Failure was never an option. We were never allowed to give up or give in. Seeds sowed led to and prepared us for future aspirations. Our strong roots made us become and grow good fruits. The solid foundation laid for us kept us balanced.
Our families, children, neighborhoods, communities and schools in our great city of High Point must rise to the occasion and don’t just fix what’s broken, but increase effectiveness for what is working. Three tools based in research that work include:
MODELING EXPECTATIONS.
SHOW OTHERS HOW TO HAVE AN INCREASED LIFESTYLE.
PARENTS: INSPECT WHAT YOU EXPECT!!!! MONITOR YOUR CHILDREN!!!
Congratulations to the illustrious C.A.R. classmates of 1971.
Gwendolyn Johnson-Green
High Point
