To the editor:

We are witnessing an amazing revitalization of High Point. I feel the hope and optimism daily. As a community, we are having conversations about how far we can go and how fast we can get there. High Point Schools Partnership began with an inspiration to leverage this energy in creating GREAT High Point schools. As we conclude our first “post-COVID” school year and prepare for the next one, it is a great time to consider all the amazing opportunities that are before us.