We are witnessing an amazing revitalization of High Point. I feel the hope and optimism daily. As a community, we are having conversations about how far we can go and how fast we can get there. High Point Schools Partnership began with an inspiration to leverage this energy in creating GREAT High Point schools. As we conclude our first “post-COVID” school year and prepare for the next one, it is a great time to consider all the amazing opportunities that are before us.
Funding from our school bonds vote – the largest in N.C. history – will reimagine what it means to be a school, a student, an educator, and a supportive community. We will see existing schools upgraded and new schools created. And yet some of the most important work will be beyond the facilities. Whitney Oakley, our new superintendent, explained these priorities beautifully as she launched her vision for our schools: accelerating learning, attracting and retaining top educators, providing better environments for health, wellness, and safety as we better prepare each of our students to THRIVE in a 21st-century world.
How do we maximize the return on these investments? That’s where you come in. I believe it takes all of us, a great and supportive community, for each of our schools to reach their full potential. At High Point Schools Partnership, we will continue to leverage the vast, and growing, assets of our community: an EXTRAORDINARY university, international furniture market, well aligned business leadership, compassionate philanthropists, caring neighborhoods, an engaged city government, an active faith community, and so much more.
How will we measure the return on these investments? That’s simple: Better Schools, Better Communities, and Better Futures for all of High Point. We are High Point Schools Partnership, and we are BETTER TOGETHER!
High Point Schools Partnership
