To the editor:
How many more teenagers ages 14-17 are going to lose to the juvenile court system? It's not for accountability of adults. Most of these kids have no male mentor or dad in their life because Dad is in prison. It's a cycle we must stop.
Bring in cure and any other organization to help.
That's not the cure. It's the community church we have in our neighborhoods working and joining together to reach out to our youth.
We can't continue to say because of COVID I'm scared. These kids still got guns during COVID. I'm open for suggestions we can start doing and stop talking about the problem. Get involved. Volunteer in school, open up church for community activities. If you don't the system will.
Kelvin Sellers
A Second Chance Ministry
High Point
