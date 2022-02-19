To the editor:
Enough is enough. We march all summer about George Floyd. It's time we march and put a stop to the shooting of our own selves.
When a 14-year-old is out at midnight with a gun shooting someone ("Police charge 14-year-old in homicide," Feb. 10), then we have a serious problem in our community. We can no longer allow this to happen. The police are doing their job. But we as a community are failing our youth in a lot of ways. We are failing our youth in:
Homes
Community
Church
We need to establish a community-based coalition to reach these kids. I'm open for suggestions and meetings if I can get some help.
Kelvin Sellers, pastor
A Second Chance Ministry
