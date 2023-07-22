To the editor:
Some musings from this past week's news in The High Point Enterprise:
Per your article "Reparations report calls for apology" (July 15) and according to the One High Point Commission, “The research documented the existence of at least 70 slaves in High Point in 1859, the year the city incorporated.” So what? I don’t believe the city owned those slaves, so having the city apologize for something it was not involved in makes no sense.
In announcing he will not run for re-election ("Mayor won't seek reelection," July 20), Mayor Jay Wagner’s recap of his term seemed to rest on how much of our tax money he spent. Pity he did not do as much to lower the average person’s cost of living here.
I have heard that the stadium project is supposedly generating anywhere from $100 million to $125 million in new property tax revenue. I’ll believe that when I see a reduction in my tax bill, utility rates and city fees, all of which have continually increased over the past four years.
We can at least applaud the choice of the Oak View Recreation Center for a new Senior Center. It is centrally located and easy to access. It’s a small thing but amid everything else, at least this makes good sense.
Ed Murray
High Point
