Recently Elma Hairston, president of the High Point NAACP chapter, said “Research shows, Black people and people of color continue to be disproportionately represented among felony convictions in North Carolina” ("Bill about 'riots' would be misused," Feb. 18 letter to the editor).
I am so-o-o tired of Blacks and people of color crying they are being treated worse than whites. Give me a break. I don’t give a rat’s behind about the skin color of a criminal. White, Black, red, green, purple – I just don’t care. If you do the crime, you should do the time. That’s plain, simple and equal justice. That’s an easy concept that everybody knows but is afraid to say out loud because they are afraid of being labeled as (fill in the blank).
Everybody wants to live in safe neighborhoods and doesn’t care about the skin color of their neighbor. They just want good neighbors and want criminals locked up.
Now let’s talk about improving laws so people don’t go to jail for 20 years for what may be a minor crime, or they are first-time offenders or juveniles. Of course that depends upon the crime and their criminal history. Nobody forced them to commit a crime, so please don’t tell me about their broken home, race or economic status when setting bail or length of their sentence.
Purse-snatching might seem like a minor crime. That is, of course, unless it happens to YOU, YOUR WIFE, MOTHER OR DAUGHTER. It’s easy to talk about what to do when somebody else’s purse is stolen or someone else’s business is looted. Will you still talk in general, abstract terms about policing and the judicial system when you or a loved one are victims? Answer: NO.
By the way, how often and how much money and property must a business be forced to lose to shoplifters and looters before they close and move out?
Cashless bail is not the answer. In cities where this is in place, crime rates go up. Duh! Unchecked crimes and criminals that go free will only commit more crimes. Enforce the laws equally for all criminals and stop crying about locking up people who are CRIMINALS!
