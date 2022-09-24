My neighbor asked me recently," Did you see Rob Mancari's letter in The Enterprise?" ("These are not extreme ideas," Sept. 10.) My answer was yes. He then went on to say, "Well, what did you think?" I said, "I agree with everything Mr. Mancari said. I praise him for speaking his mind!"
Mr. Mancari was speaking of President Biden when Biden said that Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundation of our republic.
I am a MAGA Republican, and these words infuriate me. Joe Biden is what is wrong with our country. Is it extreme to want to close our border? Our vice president said that the border is secure! Ha, what a laugh.
So many immigrants are dying as they try to get to America. All Biden needs to do is close the border. Is that too extreme? I admire the great man of Texas, Greg Abbott, for putting migrants on buses and sending them to New York, Chicago and different parts of the country. Let the governors and mayors of these cities know what the border guards go through every day.
I am patiently waiting for the midterms to get here and for 2024, when we can elect a president who knows what he's doing so this MAGA woman can rest easy and get on with her life. God bless America.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.