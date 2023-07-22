To the editor:
I am compelled to respond to the letter to the editor sent on behalf of the High Point Rotary Club ("Sensory garden will enhance city," July 15).
It referenced my June 17 letter, "Financial mismanagement on full display." Unfortunately, that letter was NOT the revised letter I sent The Enterprise. My initial letter and two revised letters talked about the financial mismanagement by the City Council and High Point Public Library. If The Enterprise had published my SECOND REVISED letter, the Rotary Club letter would not have been needed. The Rotary Club points out that the clock tower was rusting and the solar panel system did not work and was not capable of being repaired. The letter provides proof of the waste of taxpayer money and the financial mismanagement by the council and library.
The council spent $141,000 of taxpayer money on a clock that didn’t work, can’t be fixed and is already rusting. THEN they spent another $10,000 (or so) to tear down/hide their mistake. These facts PROVE my point. The city did not do its due diligence, did not purchase or build a functioning or repairable clock and did not do anything to prevent the clock tower from rusting. That is the definition of financial mismanagement. THAT was my point.
After receiving my initial letter, Editor Guy Lucas sent me additional information about the sensory garden that was not included in a June 10 article ("City demolishes library clock tower"). Based on this additional information I provided the HPE with a first and then second revised letter. The HPE article on June 10 did not include any of the information included in the July 15 letter sent on behalf of the Rotary Club.
The concern I expressed in all three letters was about the financial mismanagement, NOT the sensory garden itself. The donation by the Rotary Club and others will create a good experience, and I did not minimize its importance or benefits.
The Enterprise is solely responsible for the misunderstanding by the Rotary Club as well as anyone who read my June letter or the Rotary Club's letter.
This remains a classic case of FINANCIAL MISMANAGEMENT by the City Council and library and a waste of taxpayer money.
Ken Orms
High Point
Editor's note: Ken Orms' first letter was entered into The Enterprise's editorial system when it arrived. It was supposed to have been updated after the revisions came in, but in the regular rush of production that failed to be done. The Enterprise was not aware of the error until this letter arrived on July 17. We apologize to Mr. Orms.
