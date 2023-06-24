To the editor:
Aaron Clinard is an extraordinary High Point leader who is not fully recognized and appreciated for the dozens of efforts he has led over the years to make our city a better place ("The prophet of Commerce and South Main," June 17). I salute him for his kind spirit, generous leadership style, and impeccable integrity. So much of the exciting energy we enjoy in our community today is because Aaron dared to speak up, volunteered to initiate concepts and projects, and was never discouraged when certain things didn't work out exactly the way they were intended. He is a quiet trust, a human treasure, and a patriotic American. I'm a better person because I've known him and learned from him over the last five decades.
