City’s decision disappointing
I am mad and disappointed with the city’s decision to demolish the old police headquarters on Leonard Street. I am also angry, furious and disappointed with City Manager Tasha Logan Ford for allowing city staff to convince her to buy into this demolition.
On Feb. 28, according to reports, the city estimated the cost at $150,000 to demolish the building, with about $55,000 for asbestos removal, totaling $205,000. According to an Enterprise report on March 8 (“City OKs plan to demolish old police building”), the city estimated $4.8 million in needed repairs.
Our city government is spending $5 million-plus in taxpayer money upgrading Truist Point stadium to accommodate professional soccer. Five million, hoping soccer will save them from the embarrassment of what has been a pink elephant up to this point.
This building could have been helpful to our predominantly Black neighborhoods in so many ways. The Hayden-Harman Foundation talked with the city about how the building could help the community, but it fell on deaf ears. Something that would help our community, and they can’t see it. I think if Logan Ford and the council knew the history of our Black communities, they could make better decisions regarding our needs.
Before coming to High Point, Logan Ford was praised for her work with communities. Since she arrived in High Point, she has favored the Uptowne/downtown community. Our struggling Black communities need community-building, not tearing down. So bring soccer to High Point, but remember those who don’t have the connections to influence what and when things happen in this town.
Our city is investing millions in the “New High Point” downtown and ignoring “Old High Point.” Remember what happened to Humpty Dumpty when he had a great fall? All the king’s horses and all the king’s men couldn’t put High Point together again.
Easter comes at a time when spring is in bloom. It is a time of rebirth of new beginnings. Of which Easter is all about.
We celebrate Christmas the birth of Jesus. Easter is a time to celebrate what Jesus did for all of us.
There was a cost to be paid for sin. Sin entering the world when Adam and Eve ate of the apple in the Garden of Eden. Of which tree was forbidden. So the cost of disobedience was on all of us, since the blood of Adam and Eve flows through all of us. So God sent His only son to die on a cross of which He did not deserve.
So why is there Easter? By accepting the gift of Jesus paying our sin debt, we rejoice in a new birth. Of being free of that debt, to tell others of our free of that debt. You see, our body will die at some point, but our spirit will live on. This life is not all there is. Talk to God, ask for His help and He will give you wisdom.
Let’s think of why there is Easter. It’s a choice we can only make ourselves.
