City trying to create bottlenecks
To the editor:
Updated: July 1, 2023 @ 12:47 am
Nobody likes traffic bottlenecks. Downtown High Point has been largely free of them because of the many four-lane streets and wide sidewalks. But City Council has been doing its best to bottleneck these easy to traverse roadways by turning sections of our four-lane streets into just two lanes at various places. Now it appears that North Elm Street will become the latest casualty to fall to the bottleneck madness (“Elm Street to get major overhaul,” June 27).
While their intentions are good, they are misguided. City buses travel Elm Street. Rush-hour traffic moves as well as it does on Elm only because of it being four lanes. Council wants more people to travel to the downtown area but is doing all they can to make it harder to get there in the first place. If the stadium ever does manage to become even remotely popular with local residents, a bottlenecked Elm Street will only make it more difficult for them to get there. One hand appears to be working against the other.
Maybe the citizens of High Point need to coin a rallying cry against these ill-advised and costly projects. Maybe something like, “Remember the clock tower!”
Ed Murray
High Point
