To the editor:
Regarding the letter from Ms. Amy MacArthur ("Get your auto parts Uptowne," May 14) lamenting the building of an auto parts store at the corner of Lexington and Main Streets, she wrote, “It was certainly worth the wait to see what the city was going to do with that location!” The fact is, the city hasn’t and isn’t doing anything with that location. Please be advised that the city neither owns that property nor does it build, own or operate retail businesses. The property is privately owned and is being privately developed under the same zoning that exists for the other properties and businesses in that area. Any neighboring business that is upset that an auto parts store is being constructed on that corner could have purchased that parcel and controlled the type of business built there.
Tom Kirkman
High Point
