To the editor:
Hot on the heels of the city’s draft budget, which calls for another tax and fee increase on the citizens of High Point, we learn that the city is spending $3 million to buy a former hosiery mill ("City buying former hosiery mill," May 6). It will be converted into a “small scale” manufacturing hub primarily for BIPOCs (Black, indigenous and people of color) to learn how to start and operate businesses. While this is all well and good, it comes at a time when the city clearly can’t afford to do it. Or can they? And if so, why are our taxes and fees being raised again? We don't have enough money to fix our rotten, broken streets, but we somehow have enough money for a BIPOC manufacturing hub? Something doesn't add up. The citizens of High Point have long had to wrestle between their wants and their needs, with most having to focus on the latter. It’s time for the city to do the same. It has often been said that High Point has never had a revenue problem – it has a spending problem.
Richard Bostick
High Point
