To the editor:
When I read the article "Long-awaited bypass offers hope for Five Points" (Jan. 28), I gagged.
Why? Because we went down this road years ago, and instead of enhancing the Five-Points area, they let it decay.
The city talked the local businesses into organizing, which led to The Five-Points Pride Association. I was involved because my wife, Gladys, and her partner, Bernice, owned and operated Cha'Ben Boutique.
They held meetings and got the neighborhood excited and involved. The city promised they would beautify the roads with landscape improvements and add a median with trees, sidewalks, fancy pole lighting, and flags.
In other words, the city made promises that never came to fruition. This was a slap in the face to the community and throughout ZIP code 27260. Slowly but surely, Five Points started to deteriorate as some businesses closed and the wrong ones moved in.
During this time, I was appointed to a "bypass committee" created by the city, and we were tasked with finding a "gateway" exit off Interstate 74 into High Point. Well, I wanted the Greensboro Road exit to be the gateway, and the others wanted Green Street. I drove from High Point to the closest rest station and clocked the miles. Greensboro Road was the ideal spot for travelers to exit and enjoy High Point. But the committee felt Green Street was a direct route for furniture show buyers to enter downtown High Point. Another slap in the face for the Five Points community.
I noticed Councilman Cyril Jefferson finally discovered Five Points and offered his two cents. Is it that he is running for mayor and trying to make us feel like he cares all of a sudden? After all, Five Points has been in decay for years. Our community needs help, not broken promises.
Glenn Chavis
High Point
